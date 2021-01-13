SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.42. 300,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.94 and its 200-day moving average is $292.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $311.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

