SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,610 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN remained flat at $$30.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 478,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,742. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57.

