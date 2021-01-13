Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.70

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 20113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.