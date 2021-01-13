SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $30.45. Approximately 119,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 101,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $703.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

