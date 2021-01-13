Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.86. 112,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

