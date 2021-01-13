Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. The stock had a trading volume of 600,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

