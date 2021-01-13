Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $8.60 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 330,035.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,007 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.74. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $137.63.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

