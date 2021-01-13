Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 8,593 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. 137,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

