Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 101,287 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 199.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of HYLB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 43,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,799. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

