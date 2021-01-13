Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) vs. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Financial Analysis

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southwestern Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 11 3 0 2.06 Enerplus 0 2 8 0 2.80

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $4.81, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.73 $891.00 million $0.61 6.00 Enerplus $945.62 million 0.88 -$195.73 million $0.79 4.76

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -95.17% 8.89% 3.42% Enerplus -130.21% 2.91% 1.54%

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Enerplus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 10.6 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 26.6 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 181.1 MMbbls of tight oil; 22.7 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 31.6 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,167.3 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

