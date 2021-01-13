Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 33,920,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,983,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

