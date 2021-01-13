Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.68

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.68 and traded as high as $32.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 7,273 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern Missouri Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $298.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.14%. Research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

