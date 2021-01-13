Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.41 million and the highest is $4.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15,402.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.66 million to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $344.53 million to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SRNE opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

