Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Sony comprises 1.2% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of Sony worth $121,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Sony in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SNE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

