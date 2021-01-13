Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report sales of $14.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million.

SONM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.85. 96,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,130. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

