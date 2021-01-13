SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,475,000 after buying an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $346.30 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

