Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STWRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

