SnowGem 24-Hour Volume Tops $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000920 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 147.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

