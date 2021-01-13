SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

SNCAF traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $17.83. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,600. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

