Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.79

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 436543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Argus upped their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at $37,835,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $1,477,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,882,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,760,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,275,131 shares of company stock valued at $85,331,637.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Snap by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 51,212.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

