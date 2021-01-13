Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.79

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.38, with a volume of 436543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,835,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,275,131 shares of company stock valued at $85,331,637 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

