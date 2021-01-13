Snam’s (SNMRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Snam from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snam from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Main First Bank upgraded Snam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Snam alerts:

SNMRF stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.