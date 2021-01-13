Smith Barney Citigroup Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.54.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $7.56 on Wednesday, reaching $378.36. 25,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,691. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.46. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,808 shares of company stock valued at $53,219,887. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

