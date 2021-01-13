Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 96.6% in December

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 105,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
