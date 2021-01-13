SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

S92 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) alerts:

Shares of S92 opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 52-week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 204.36.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.