SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

S92 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of S92 opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Wednesday. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 52-week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 52-week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 204.36.

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.