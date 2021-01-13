Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Investment analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.