Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS SIXGF remained flat at $$122.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

