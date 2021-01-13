Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS SIXGF remained flat at $$122.00 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

The Fly

