Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Up 4.5%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,903,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,614,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

