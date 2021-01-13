Single Point Partners LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $20.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,746.55. 1,356,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,847.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,770.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,611.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.