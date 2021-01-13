Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

