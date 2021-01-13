Single Point Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $297.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.