Single Point Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,789. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53.

