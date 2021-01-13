Single Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.35. 2,209,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

