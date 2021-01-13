Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

