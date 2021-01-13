Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.60.

SLP opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last ninety days. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 124,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 91,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

