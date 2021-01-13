Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 581,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

