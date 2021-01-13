Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.
Simulations Plus has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.
NASDAQ:SLP traded down $8.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 581,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.78.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.
In related news, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares in the company, valued at $324,572,403.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.