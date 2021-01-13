SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Short Interest Up 106.7% in December

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SICRF remained flat at $$115.95 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. SimCorp A/S has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $117.75.
About SimCorp A/S
