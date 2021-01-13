Signet Jewelers Limited Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

SIG opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

