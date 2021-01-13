Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,124,000.

VOT stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.86. 149,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,761. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

