Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $250,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 507,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,787. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $77.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

