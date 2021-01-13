Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

