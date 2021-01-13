Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 353,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,590. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $88.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

