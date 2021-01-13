Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.69

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 48280453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

