Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.73

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 87827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

SMT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$766.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.