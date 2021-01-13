Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMMNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. 41,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,041. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.