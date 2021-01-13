Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. BidaskClub raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 364,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

