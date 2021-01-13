Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. 83,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.