Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 81.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,067. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

