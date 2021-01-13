Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.