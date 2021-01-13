Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 217,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

